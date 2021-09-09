 
Pakistan records over 4,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time in a week

Pakistan has administered at least 64,554,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan reports 4,062 new coronavirus infections over last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.
  • Daily case count has mostly been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 range for close to a month now.
  • Country also lost 84 people to deadly virus, pushing toll to 26,497.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, for the first time in seven days. The daily case count has mostly been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 range for close to a month now as the country continues its fight against the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The country reported 4,062 new infections after 63,161 COVID-19 tests were taken in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 1,194,198, as per the data released by the National Command and Operation Center.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also lost 84 people to the deadly virus, pushing the toll to 26,497. The daily death toll has been hovering around 100 for over a week, NCOC data showed.

The tally of active cases slightly reduced for the second consecutive day to 91,589 as 4,136 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries have now gone up to 1,076,112.

The positivity rate now stands at 6.43%. Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 7% on 15 out of 17 days.

Pakistan is reporting 3,778 new infections on average each day, 64% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Read more: Pakistan's daily COVID-19 caseload hovers around 4,000

The country has administered at least 64,554,859 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 14.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,192,780 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 37 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

