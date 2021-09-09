 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Zahir Jaffer, in handcuffs, being brought to an Islamabad court by police officers. Photo: Geo.tv file
  • Islamabad court resumes hearing of high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.
  • Police submit challan, court summons all suspects on Sept 23.
  • Counsel for Zahir Jaffer's parents says request for an in-camera hearing will be submitted.

ISLAMABAD: Police submitted the challan in the Noor Mukadam murder case to a district and sessions court in Islamabad Thursday. 

The court summoned all the suspects, including prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, in the murder case, for the next hearing on September 23.

Copies of the challan will be distributed after the attendance of all the suspects at the next hearing, the court said.

The court has also ordered the six suspects, who are employees of Therapy Works, to appear at the next hearing,

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that he would move a plea seeking an in-camera hearing of the case, to which the judge remarked that he would decide it as per law after it is filed.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, his parents and three of their household staff, identified as Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, till the next hearing.

Zahir Jaffer's parents were arrested earlier after their son was accused of murdering 28-year-old Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, with a sharp object in Islamabad.

Police arrested suspect Zahir Jaffer on July 20 while his parents were arrested on July 25, on charges of concealing their son's crime.

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

