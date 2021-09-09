 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’s lawyer to continue investigation on Jamie Spears

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart has reportedly decided to continue investigating Jamie Spears despite his shocking decision to hand over control of the singer’s estate.

According to OK! Magazine, Mr. Rosengart started off by saying, “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. is no settlement.”

“To the extent, Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

