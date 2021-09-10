 
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Ant and Dec react to Piers Morgan's comments about them ahead of NTAs

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Ant and Dec poked fun at TV presenter Piers Morgan after he said they didn’t deserve to win at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

The duo are up for the Best Presenter gong at NTAs on Thursday night, and hot favourite to win the award for the 20th year in a row.

Piers blasted the much-loved telly duo, claiming that Ant and Dec had done “nothing special” in the last 12 months and they shouldn’t win the award at Thursday’s ceremony.

Now, the Geordies have hit back at the former Good Morning Britain presenter. In a cheeky video posted to their joint account’s Instagram Stories, Ant and Dec can be seen in the back of a swanky car.

Dec flashes to camera over to show Ant reading a copy of the Mirror, which featured Piers’ comments about the telly duo’s previous wins at the NTAs.

“What you reading, Ant?” Dec asks, with a quizzical look on his face.

“Me stars,” Ant quips, as Dec bursts out into hysterical laughter.

Piers Morgan, who is also up for Best Presenter at the NTAs, look confident to beat Ant and Dec. The former GMB's host claimed that Ant and Dec would be mortified if he won, and joked that they would need a medical team on standby if they lost out on the coveted award.

