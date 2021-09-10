 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly faces lawsuit for 'traumatising' a man on LA movie set

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly faces lawsuit for traumatising a man on LA movie set

Machine Gun Kelly seemed to be in trouble as a parking lot attendant filed a lawsuit Thursday against the singer for allegedly traumatizing him last month on a Los Angeles movie set, according to report.

A 49-year-old man John Martin Tilli reportedly sued the 31-year-old musician - real name Colson Baker - for alleged assault, battery, negligence and elder abuse.

Tilli, according to court documents, accused that Machine Gun Kelly got aggressive and pushed him after he asked if he had a permit to film his movie 'Good Mourning With A U' on August 23 in a Studio City parking lot.

There are also reports that MGK have strongly denied the allegations of pushing or hitting the person.

According to documents filed with a Los Angeles court, Tilli arrived for work that morning to open the gate allowing bank branch employees into the lot. He claimed he parked his car where Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun were filming their movie and they asked him to move his car because it was in the shot.

The lawsuit, according to TMZ, alleged that MGK pushed Tilli from the front while crew pushed him from behind.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan
Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo
Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs
Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck
Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters
Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Latest

view all