Machine Gun Kelly faces lawsuit for 'traumatising' a man on LA movie set

Machine Gun Kelly seemed to be in trouble as a parking lot attendant filed a lawsuit Thursday against the singer for allegedly traumatizing him last month on a Los Angeles movie set, according to report.

A 49-year-old man John Martin Tilli reportedly sued the 31-year-old musician - real name Colson Baker - for alleged assault, battery, negligence and elder abuse.



Tilli, according to court documents, accused that Machine Gun Kelly got aggressive and pushed him after he asked if he had a permit to film his movie 'Good Mourning With A U' on August 23 in a Studio City parking lot.

There are also reports that MGK have strongly denied the allegations of pushing or hitting the person.

According to documents filed with a Los Angeles court, Tilli arrived for work that morning to open the gate allowing bank branch employees into the lot. He claimed he parked his car where Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun were filming their movie and they asked him to move his car because it was in the shot.



The lawsuit, according to TMZ, alleged that MGK pushed Tilli from the front while crew pushed him from behind.