Friday Sep 10 2021
'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Netflix on Friday released the trailer of Diana: The Musical that has been dubbed controversial by a section of the British media.

"The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening," read the text accompanying the trailer.

"Diana: The Musical" would release on October 1, 2021.

The films tells the story of late Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

She died in Paris in a road accident in August 1997. Last month, Diana's sons unveiled her statue at the Kensington Palace.


