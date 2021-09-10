 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

UAE lifts entry ban for residents fully vaccinated with WHO-approved jabs

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Travellers wear masks as they arrive at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAEs Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the countrys first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29, 2020. — Reuters/File
Travellers wear masks as they arrive at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Residents from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, other countries can now enter UAE.
  • People can apply for visa on Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship's website.
  • Passengers under 16 years of age are exempt from undertaking various PCR tests.

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Friday said residents who have been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organisation could return as of September 12 from a list of previously suspended countries.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost.

Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from September 12 are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Approval must be sought from the UAE government to return, and various PCR tests must be taken, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter. 

How can you apply for visa?

People can apply for visa via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), Khaleej Times reported.

Passengers should complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals and present the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the emirates, the publication reported.

"A negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, must also be presented before departure," the publication said.

People must take a rapid PCR test before boarding, on the fourth, and on the eight day of their arrival to the country, the publication added.

Passengers under 16 years of age are exempt from these procedures, it said.

More From World:

Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani

Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani
US says interim Taliban govt not reflective of what it had 'hoped to see'

US says interim Taliban govt not reflective of what it had 'hoped to see'
Governance greatest test of Taliban, speakers say

Governance greatest test of Taliban, speakers say
Statements are not sufficient, Taliban must guarantee rights of Afghan women: Malala

Statements are not sufficient, Taliban must guarantee rights of Afghan women: Malala
UN says Taliban-led Afghanistan needs funds to avoid collapse

UN says Taliban-led Afghanistan needs funds to avoid collapse
More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout

More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout
Oman warns crude oil prices could soar to $200 a barrel

Oman warns crude oil prices could soar to $200 a barrel
Minerals, drugs and China: How the Taliban might finance their new Afghan government

Minerals, drugs and China: How the Taliban might finance their new Afghan government
Sinovac to trial COVID-19 vaccine in South African children

Sinovac to trial COVID-19 vaccine in South African children

Taliban start putting new political agenda into practice

Taliban start putting new political agenda into practice
Continued US blacklisting of Haqqani family 'violation' of Doha agreement: Taliban

Continued US blacklisting of Haqqani family 'violation' of Doha agreement: Taliban
Afghanistan's interim govt to be sworn in on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Afghanistan's interim govt to be sworn in on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Latest

view all