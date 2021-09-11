COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health improving, says family

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health is improving gradually, sources in his family told Geo News Saturday.

They said he fell ill, but is feeling better now.

Dr Abdul Qadeer was shifted to a hospital's coronavirus ward a few days ago due to his critical condition.

According to his spokesman, Dr Khan was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.