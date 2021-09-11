 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
APP

PM Imran Khan directs commerce division to control import-export gap

By
APP

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file
Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file   
  • The government’s priority in terms of enhancing exports is diversification of products and markets, says PM Imran Khan. 
  • PM says there is a need to take immediate measures to check the existing gap between imports and exports.
  • Directs the commerce division to set targets for trade and investment officers to be posted abroad.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Friday directed the concerned officials to take immediate measures to check the existing gap between imports and exports.

PM Imran Khan issued the direction while presiding over a high-level meeting to review various measures taken by the government for enhancing the volume of exports.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the Commerce Division to present within the next two weeks Strategic Exports Framework for approval and set targets for trade and investment officers posted abroad.

The prime minister said with facilitation and ease of doing business for exporters, the government’s priority in terms of enhancing exports was the diversification of products and markets.

Related items

The meeting was told that with a focus on 19 products, including in the areas of information technology, textile, medicines, poultry, rice, vegetables, dry fruit, leather, salt, marble, ceramics and surgical instruments, the country’s current volume of exports could be increased by $30 billion.

The Commerce Division told the meeting that consultation with all the stakeholders including industrialists, exporters and relevant government institutions was in progress.

Trade gap widens

In a worrying development, Pakistan’s trade deficit surged to $7.337 billion during July-August period of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as imports outpaced exports drastically, according to a The News report published last week.

The report had stated that the government is left with no other option but to take measures to curtail rising imports otherwise, this yawning trade deficit may start posing risks to worsening the current account deficit (CAD).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had projected CAD to hover around 2-3% of GDP, equivalent to $6 billion to $9 billion for the current fiscal year. However, independent economists like Dr Hafiz Pasha see the CAD going up to $12-13 billion for the current fiscal year.

The pace at which the trade deficit has widened in just the first two months poses serious threats to the balance of payment position amid chances of stagnation of remittances from abroad.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani UN peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan's Darfur

Pakistani UN peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan's Darfur
Remembering 9/11 hero Salman Hamdani, in his brother’s words

Remembering 9/11 hero Salman Hamdani, in his brother’s words
Nation observes 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

Nation observes 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam
Zahir Jaffer's father told him 'not to panic, men reaching to dispose of Noor Mukadam's body': challan

Zahir Jaffer's father told him 'not to panic, men reaching to dispose of Noor Mukadam's body': challan
Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy and a regional consensus

Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy and a regional consensus
Karachi cop taken into custody over rape charges

Karachi cop taken into custody over rape charges
UN chief backs Pakistan’s appeal for release of frozen Afghan funds

UN chief backs Pakistan’s appeal for release of frozen Afghan funds
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate drops below 6% for first time in over 20 days

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate drops below 6% for first time in over 20 days
COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health improving, says family

COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health improving, says family
Probe launched into overbilling of electricity consumers

Probe launched into overbilling of electricity consumers
Rains across Pakistan: 5 killed in Lahore; Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi inundated

Rains across Pakistan: 5 killed in Lahore; Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi inundated
ECP chief 'angry' over Swati's bribery allegations, summons meeting

ECP chief 'angry' over Swati's bribery allegations, summons meeting

Latest

view all