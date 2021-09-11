 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Web Desk

Karachi cop taken into custody over rape charges

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

A file photo of the Karachi police.
  • Karachi policeman, five accomplices arrested over rape, threat to murder charges.
  • Victim says she was interested in joining the police.
  • Karachi cop took her to a guest house and raped her under the pretext of getting her a job, says victim.

KARACHI: A policeman in Karachi has been arrested, along with five other suspects, over charges of raping a young woman, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Saturday morning.

A case has been registered. The FIR includes a rape charge and a charge for threatening to murder the victim.

The victim told the police that the cop, Usman, used to give her weapons to make videos and used to drive her around in his mobile.

She said she was interested in joining the police, adding that Usman took her to a guest house and raped her under the pretext of getting her a job.

Usman kept blackmailing and abusing me by making videos, she alleged in her statement, adding that to lodge a complaint, she went to the Zaman Town police station, where the cop raped her again.

