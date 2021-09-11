We must remain united to face challenges, says CM Murad alongside Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail Saturday visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary to pay respect to the father of the nation.

They laid a floral wreath on his grave and offered fateha.

Talking to journalist, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah stressed the need for national unity to cope with the challenges being faced by the country. He maintained that we should unite and jointly work for strengthening the homeland.

“We should not forget the people of the India-occupied Kashmir on the day,” he added.

Talking about the post-rain situation in Karachi, the chief minister said that the provincial government successfully handled the situation in the metropolis.



Work on the Orange Line project has been completed, said that CM, adding that they will start work on the Malir Expressway project soon. The country will develop and become prosperous when we adhere to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, the CM added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) vital for the country. Better relations with the neighbouring are in the best interest of the country, he said, adding that they want Afghans to make their own decisions.

Responding to a question, Imran Ismail lauded the efforts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan during the evacuation operations.

To another query, he said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will continue his work as chief minister as long as PM Imran wants.



73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

The 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, is being observed today (Saturday) across the country with solemnity and reverence.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

To mark the day, a special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today.

Various programmes have also been chalked out by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Top political leadership and people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to offer Fateha and to lay the floral wreath on his grave.