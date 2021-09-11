55% Pakistanis 'happy' with the formation of Taliban govt in Afghanistan: poll

Taliban celebrating after taking control of Afghanistan on August 15. — AFP/File

Province-wise breakdown reveals that the strongest support for the Taliban government came from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From among urban respondents, 59% were "happy" with the formation of the Taliban government and 20% said they were "unhappy".

The survey reveals that 58% of men said they were "happy" with the formation of the Taliban government. Among women, the rate was 36%.

More than half of Pakistan has a favourable opinion of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, a new poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan suggests.

As part of the survey, a representative sample of more than 2,400 people was asked, “Are you happy with the formation of Taliban government in Afghanistan?”

According to the survey's findings, 55% of Pakistanis stated they were "happy", whereas 25% were "unhappy" about the Taliban rule and 20% had "no response".

In total, 55% of the sampled people were happy with the establishment of a Taliban government, who took over Afghanistan on August 15.

The province-wise breakdown found that the strongest support for the Taliban government was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 65% respondents said they were "happy" with the Taliban government. After that, 55% were from Balochistan, while 54% were from Punjab and Sindh, who expressed happiness over the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, from among rural respondents, 53% people said that the were "happy" while, 28% people were "unhappy".

The age-wise breakdown found that 68% people over the age of 50 supported the formation of a Taliban government. Among the remaining respondents, 55% of those aged 30 to 50 and 52% that were 30 years or below expressed happiness at the formation of the Taliban government.

