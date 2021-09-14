 
Tuesday Sep 14 2021
Poll results show majority of Britons think Prince Andrew should never return to public life

A majority of Britons think it would not be  appropriate for Prince Andrew to return to public life as a working member of the Royal family after a lawsuit was filed against him by a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

A poll held by YouGov asked participants, "Do you think it would ever be appropriate for Prince Andrew to return to public life as a working member of the Royal family?"

69 percent participants said "It would not be appropriate at any time", nine percent said "It would be appropriate at a latter date" while 3 percent said "It would be appropriate now".

According to the poll results, 19 percent said "they don't know".

