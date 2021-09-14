 
Tuesday Sep 14 2021
Sindh govt has released funds for Umer Sharif's treatment: Murtaza Wahab

Tuesday Sep 14, 2021

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. — Geo News/File
  • Sindh govt spokesperson says serious steps are being taken for ailing comedian Umer Sharif's treatment.
  • As soon as his travel documentation is processed, an air ambulance will reach Karachi within 48 hours, he says.
  • The actor's son says that documents have been submitted for a US visa.

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the government has released funds for the treatment of celebrated veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

Speaking to Geo News, Wahab said that as soon as his travel documentation is processed, an air ambulance would reach Karachi within 48 hours.

Wahab further assured the media that issues regarding the visas of the veteran actor's family would be resolved soon.

"Umer Sharif is our legend and serious steps are being taken for his treatment," Wahab said.

The actor's son, Jawad Umer, said that documents have been submitted for the US visa.

He added that he cannot provide a timeframe for how soon the visas will be approved.

The actor will be accompanied by his son, along with his wife, Zareen Ghazal.

On Saturday, the federal government announced it had formed a medical board for the treatment of Sharif.

The board was tasked to decide whether or not to send the actor abroad for treatment for a heart ailment he is suffering from.

