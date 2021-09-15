PM Imran Khan offers condolences to UK PM over mother's demise

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. — Reuters/File

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of UK PM Boris Johnson, died at 79 on September 13.

She passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday.

PM Imran Khan says his thoughts and prayers are with UK PM Boris Johnson and his family "in this difficult moment".

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his mother's passing, a day earlier.

"My condolences to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother. In this difficult moment, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," he wrote on Twitter.

The UK premier's mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who was a professional painter, died at the age of 79, the Telegraph newspaper reported on September 13.



Johnson Wahl passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, citing a statement from the family.

Downing Street did not respond to a request for a comment. Representatives of the family could not be immediately reached.

Johnson had described his mother as the "superior authority" in the family during the Conservative Party’s annual conference in 2019.

"I am going to quote that supreme authority in my family — my mother, and by the way for keen students of the divisions in my family on matters of the EU, I want you to know that I have kept the ace up my sleeve — my mother voted 'leave,'” Johnson said then.

According to the Telegraph, Johnson Wahl was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 40.

"I try to paint every day if I possibly can, though I have to go to the hospital a lot. I still manage to paint, though my arm will suddenly do a movement which is completely unintentional and that almost brings me to tears," she told the newspaper in an interview in 2008.

— With additional input from Reuters.