 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan offers condolences to UK PM over mother's demise

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. — Reuters/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. — Reuters/File

  • Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of UK PM Boris Johnson, died at 79 on September 13.
  • She passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday.
  • PM Imran Khan says his thoughts and prayers are with UK PM Boris Johnson and his family "in this difficult moment".

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his mother's passing, a day earlier.

"My condolences to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother. In this difficult moment, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," he wrote on Twitter.

The UK premier's mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who was a professional painter, died at the age of 79, the Telegraph newspaper reported on September 13.

Johnson Wahl passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, citing a statement from the family.

Downing Street did not respond to a request for a comment. Representatives of the family could not be immediately reached.

Johnson had described his mother as the "superior authority" in the family during the Conservative Party’s annual conference in 2019.

"I am going to quote that supreme authority in my family — my mother, and by the way for keen students of the divisions in my family on matters of the EU, I want you to know that I have kept the ace up my sleeve — my mother voted 'leave,'” Johnson said then.

According to the Telegraph, Johnson Wahl was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 40.

"I try to paint every day if I possibly can, though I have to go to the hospital a lot. I still manage to paint, though my arm will suddenly do a movement which is completely unintentional and that almost brings me to tears," she told the newspaper in an interview in 2008. 

— With additional input from Reuters.

More From World:

Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?

Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?
Al Qaeda can take a year or two to rebuild in Afghanistan, say US officials

Al Qaeda can take a year or two to rebuild in Afghanistan, say US officials
Dubious of Trump's sanity, US general secretly called China: book

Dubious of Trump's sanity, US general secretly called China: book
Pakistan will recognise Taliban govt when it honours pledge to uphold human rights: envoy to US

Pakistan will recognise Taliban govt when it honours pledge to uphold human rights: envoy to US
Taliban thank world for hundreds of millions pledged in aid to Afghanistan

Taliban thank world for hundreds of millions pledged in aid to Afghanistan
US mosque bomber sentenced to 53 years in prison

US mosque bomber sentenced to 53 years in prison
European Union has no option but to talk to Taliban: EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

European Union has no option but to talk to Taliban: EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell
Close coordination on evolving Afghan situation of 'crucial importance', PM tells Russian president

Close coordination on evolving Afghan situation of 'crucial importance', PM tells Russian president
Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin takes charge as new Afghan army chief

Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin takes charge as new Afghan army chief
Qatar won’t take responsibility for Kabul airport without 'clear' agreements

Qatar won’t take responsibility for Kabul airport without 'clear' agreements

Viral video shows Taliban lashing woman with stick, threatening with gun on street

Viral video shows Taliban lashing woman with stick, threatening with gun on street
Runaway bride: Newly-wed Indian girl escapes with cash and jewellery

Runaway bride: Newly-wed Indian girl escapes with cash and jewellery

Latest

view all