Britney Spears punished for 'risque' snapshots

Pop icon Britney Spears came under fire after a week of risque snapshots as her Instagram page went dark for violating the app's Community Guidelines.



The music sensation's fans were met with warnings that read: 'Sorry, this page isn't available' and 'User not found' while trying to visit the pop star's page on Monday.

It happened week after Britney's victory in conservatorship as her father had filed a petition to remove him from the court assigned duty.

According to reports, Britney has been posting some very risqué content, perhaps violating the app's Community Guidelines.



The singer stunned the fans and followers on Thursday as she shared a video of her thong-clad behind while hitting back at haters saying she edited photos of her figure.

In an other sizzling post, she appeared topless, putting her incredible curves on display in white bikini bottoms, red boots and little more.

Users posts must be 'appropriate for a diverse audience,' including minors, according to Instagram's guidelines.

Britney Spears' Instagram has become a fascination for fans, some of whom think the star uses her pics to send coded messages to the public.