Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's fourth COVID-19 wave weakens as country records decline in positivity rate, active cases

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

A resident receives a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan July 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A resident receives a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan July 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters

  • Pakistan records drop in active cases, positivity rate.
  • As brutal fourth wave of outbreak ebbs in country, number of active cases in Pakistan has now dropped to 77,532.
  • National coronavirus positivity rate in last 24 hours recorded at 4.78%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been recording a slow decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers over the last two days, with 2,714 fresh cases reported Wednesday morning, the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics showed.

According to the NCOC's latest stats, the positivity rate fell to 4.78%. The last time the country's positivity rate was less than 5% was on July 24.

The 2,714 new cases were detected after 56,733 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours. This pushes the total number of cases to 1,212,809.

There is a small downward trend in daily numbers, with active cases going under 80,000 for the first time since early August. The number of active cases currently are 77,532.

In the last 24 hours, another 73 people have died of COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 26,938. 

The total recoveries crossed the 1.1 million mark after 10,923 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. As of now, some 1,108,339 patients have recovered.

Read more: Pakistan reports major drop in active COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,406 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 58% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 68,227,337 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 15.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,040,926 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 42 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

