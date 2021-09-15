 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

The disintegration of the brothers' relationship has brought William and Kate closer together

Prince William's rift with Harry has made his marriage with Kate Middleton stronger.

The feud between the two brothers have "reinforced" William's bond with his wife of 10 years, Kate, PEOPLE Royals revealed.

An insider told the outlet, "In the last 18 months he [William] hasn't had Harry as his rock. The disintegration of that relationship has actually brought him and Kate even stronger together. She really is his rock.

Earlier, Sussex biographer Omid Scobie revealed a senior family member stepped in to help William and Harry reconcile.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning earlier this month, Scobie was asked by hosts Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond if there had been any breakthrough in healing the William and Harry's fragile relationship.

He replied by saying "family fractures" were far from fixed but pointed out that due to travel restrictions, the brothers have had little opportunity to meet up.

