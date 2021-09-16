Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber mocked by Selena Gomez fans at Met Gala

Ireland Baldwin has come to the defense of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber as Selena Gomez's fans attempted to ruin the Canadian singer and his model wife's Met Gala debut.

A large number of people in the crowd even began yelling "Selena" in reference to Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.



The fans reaction was definitely pretty rude, considering Justin and Hailey have been married for years now — not to mention that Selena definitely wouldn't condone that from her fans.



In a now-viral TikTok, one person can even be heard saying, "He won't even hold her hand! Look at how awkward it is!"



At the end of the video, Justin even appears to be comforting Hailey who some fans said looked upset while walking the carpet.

Hailey's cousin Ireland says the couple weren't affected by the haters at all. "They’re one of the happiest and most in love couples I’ve ever gotten the chance to be around.

