entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston will be giving Emmys a miss this year owing to COVID

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston will be absent from the upcoming 2021 Emmy Awards due to the surge in Delta variant cases in the United States. 

The 52-year-old diva, who has received a nod this year for the Friends reunion special, will giving the award show a miss for her safety, as revealed by her to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show.

“No, I will not be going,” she said, adding that director Ben Winston will be accepting her award if she wins the nomination.

“This is a big step for me to just be here. Just baby steps,” she said.

Aniston shared that she has been mostly spending her time at home due to the pandemic and has only been going out to film the second season of The Morning Show, to visit friends Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox or to do press.

“We had this little bubble of friends — thank God, I love all of you so much — but yeah, it was hard. Weird times.”

