Pakistan has time and again cautioned of terrorist threats in Afghanistan: ambassador

Pakistan has time and again warned of the threat from terrorist group Al Qaeda and others, Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said Thursday.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly asked the Taliban after their takeover of Afghanistan to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against Islamabad or any other nation, as it seeks peace for regional prosperity.

"During evacuations, Daesh carried out a major attack," he said, while speaking to Geo News.

He was referring to the suicide attack which took the lives of at least 95 people, including 13 US service members, in August.

To ensure such attacks do not take place in the future, the ambassador said talks with the Taliban-led Afghan government are necessary to make them a part of the international counter-terrorism framework.

"A stable and strong government is imperative for not letting terrorist organisations flourish in Afghanistan," the diplomat noted.

Ambassador Khan said Pakistan was facilitating the process for the formation of a lasting and stable Afghan government.

Talking about the issues Afghanistan faces, he said that the country had earlier faced the problem of evacuations, and now, it faces the challenge of an economic and financial crisis.

Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the group's rule one month after they took back power.

Most government employees have yet to return to work — and in many cases salaries had already not been paid for months — leaving millions scrambling to make ends meet.

Even those with money in the bank are struggling, as branches limit withdrawals to the equivalent of $200 a week — with customers having to queue for hours.

Further highlighting efforts the government is making, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan — being a neighbouring country — was in constant contact with Afghan authorities to help them during these pressing times.

"We are facilitating efforts for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan [...] and we are trying to connect South Asia with Central Asia via Afghanistan," he said.

To a question about recognising the new regime, he said: "Right now this is not the core issue that everyone faces."

Engage with Taliban: PM Imran Khan

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that in order to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan, the world should "engage with the Taliban" and they should also be "incentivised" on issues such as inclusive government and women's rights.

The premier was interviewed by CNN at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, during which he spoke about the situation in Afghanistan, the role of Pakistan in fostering regional peace, and the country's relationship with the United States.

According to CNN, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan had to endure a "terrible" relationship with the United States which turned out to be disastrous for Pakistan.

He added that the country, under his leadership, is now seeking a "more pragmatic approach in dealing with Afghanistan's new leaders."

The premier told the outlet that Afghanistan is on a "historic crossroad" and it could finally achieve peace after 40 years if the incumbent Taliban government could form an inclusive government by getting all the factions on board.

"But if it goes wrong and which is what we are really worried about, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, and the reemergence of terrorism " he said, adding that since Afghanistan is undergoing a critical situation, the Taliban regime is looking towards the world for aid.

"[The provision of aid] could be used to push the group towards the right direction and legitimacy," he said, stressing that the country should remain sovereign and should not be controlled by outside forces.

"No puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people," he said. "So rather than sitting here and thinking that we can control them, we should incentivise them. Because Afghanistan, this current government, clearly feels that without international aid and help, they will not be able to stop this crisis. So we should push them in the right direction."