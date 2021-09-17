 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Jennifer Lawrence says she plans on balancing work with motherhood

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Source close to the actress revealed she is excited for the new chapter in her life

Jennifer Lawrence cannot wait to become a mother and have a family with husband Cooke Maroney.

The actress, who is excited for the upcoming addition in her clan, said she will not be taking any breaks from her acting careerr.

A film source said, “Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects, and enjoys being around."

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom," the source added.

About J.Law's work plans, the insider revealed, "She loves her work and that will continue.

"Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life.

"She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it. I doubt that would ever happen with her," the source concluded.

In 2019, Lawrence came forth sharing how she knew Maroney was the one for her. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully," she said at the time.

Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019.

