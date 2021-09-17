Irina Shayk says she and Bradley Cooper are quiet strict with daughter Lea

The supermodal said she and Cooper have strict parenting approach with Lea about manners

The supermodel said she and Cooper are strict with their girl about teaching her manners.

“Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says ‘thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you,’ she’s not getting anything,” the supermodel explained.

She said Cooper is a hands-on dad and does not have any nannies for Lea. “He’s a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny,” Shayk said. Even when Cooper takes their 4-year-old away with him on trips, he still doesn’t ask for any additional help.

“Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once,” Shayk added.

She went on to say she makes it a point to tell her daugher how lucky she is to have a privileged life.



“It’s hard because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I had only one.’ Or sometimes, ‘You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas,’” the supermodel said of how she makes sure her daughter knows how lucky she is.