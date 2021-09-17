Private school in hot water with Sindh education department

Children sitting in a classroom. Photo: File

Sindh's education department suspends the registration of a private school for keeping children under "illegal confinement."

All the complaints of parents against the private school are found to be valid, dept says.

Following the report of the investigation committee, the education department suspends the registration of the private school.

KARACHI: Sindh's education department has suspended the registration of a private school for keeping children under illegal confinement and torturing their parents for fees.

All the complaints lodged by parents against the private school were found to be valid, and a report regarding the incident was submitted to the education department by the investigation team.

According to the report, due to the delay in submission of fees, children were kept in illegal confinement and fees were taken in cash.

The report sent to the Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah recommended suspension of the school's registration.

Following the report of the investigation committee, the education department suspended the registration of the private school.

A day earlier, a private school in Karachi had reported violence against parents of the children for delaying the payment of fees. Moreover, the school administration had also stopped the official team from entering the premises of the school.