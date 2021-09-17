CAA has not received request for Umer Sharif's air ambulance: sources

Legendary comedian Umar Sharif. — Twitter/File

CAA to take action once it receives application, say sources.

Umer Sharif was set to depart for US via air ambulance.

American govt issued visas to him and his family yesterday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not received an application for legendary comedian Umer Sharif's air ambulance, sources familiar with the matter told Geo News on Friday.

Sources said that as soon as CAA's Air Transport Department receives the request, it will take immediate take action in this regard.

Umer Sharif’s son Jawad Umer had earlier said that his father would leave for the United States for treatment via an air ambulance arranged by the Sindh government.

A day earlier, the US government had issued visas to the ailing comedian and his family members for the legendary artist’s medical treatment in America.



In a statement yesterday, Zareen Umer, the comedian's wife, had said the preparations for the entertainer's treatment had been completed at United States' George Washington Hospital.

The entertainer's wife said the US government had issued visas to them, and now, there were no hurdles in their departure to the states.

"The invoice for the air ambulance will be sent to the Sindh government, who will then pay for it," Zareen said.

Umer Sharif is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for multiple ailments and had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for expediting US visas for his surgery abroad.