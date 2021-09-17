 
Int'l community should prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State, on September 17, 2021. — @PakPMO/Twitter
  • PM Imran Khan says world nations should remain engaged in the support of Afghan people.
  • Underlines importance of peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the region.
  • Pakistan and China agree to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and closely coordinate on issues of common interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the international community should take steps to prevent humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and help stabilise its economy.

Per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the premier met the Chinese state councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe on Friday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State.

PM Imran Khan conveyed cordial greetings to his Chinese counterpart and President Xi Jinping and appreciated China’s support in assisting Pakistan's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier said that the world nations should remain engaged in the support of Afghan people, while sharing views on the regional situation at the meeting, the statement added.

He underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. In this perspective, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, he said.

Speaking on the matters relating to Pak-China bilateral relations and China Pakistan Economic Corridor, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan and China were "iron brothers" and strategic partners.

He maintained that CPEC was a transformation project and both sides were working on its timely completion.

It was agreed that the two sides would maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and closely coordinate on all issues of common interest.

The prime minister attended the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Tajikistan’s capital earlier today.

Pakistan and China had maintained close collaboration for the meeting of six neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated regional approach. 

