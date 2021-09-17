 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa visits GCU Lahore, awards degrees, medals to graduating students

Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa: Photo: ISPR
  • Gen Bajwa awards degrees and medals to various graduating students at GCU.
  • Pays tributes to faculty and management of the university for their role in grooming and honing youth.
  • Stresses youth to always aim for high goals and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore and awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students.

Per a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was invited as the chief guest at the University’s convocation, while GCU's Chancellor and Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was also present on the occasion. 

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of the university for their role in grooming and honing the country’s brilliant youth.

The COAS said that the GCU is "a jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s education institutions" as it has always played a key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains.

The Army chief stressed the youth to always aim for high goals and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision. 

General Bajwa, while expressing his hope of a brighter future for Pakistan, said: "We are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset. With great sacrifices against all odds, we have laid a strong foundation for the peace and progress of the country."

