Saturday Sep 18 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry stepped out their luxury evet, which never fell twice a month.

Taking to Twitter, Matt made his feelings known to his 661.8k followers while describing the prince as "beta" male for his slightly squatted position.

Posting a picture of the front cover, the podcaster penned: "Harry crouching behind his wife while grabbing onto her shoulder is the perfect representative of the modern beta male."

A third tweetdom strong man: "Powerful, confident men don't need to be the centre of attention at all times. I don't understand why anyone obsesses with meaningless labels like 'alpha' and 'beta' when adjectives like decency and respect are far more relevant."

Earlier this week, a popular magazine unveiled the Prince and the Duchess as among the 100 most influential people.

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife

Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'

Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'

London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work

Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting

Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations

Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show

Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates

Sir Elton John suffers major fall amid tour plans: 'I fell awkwardly'

