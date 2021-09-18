Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘anxious’ over erupting new rifts

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly on edge, and worrying about a possible and impending rift that is allegedly brewing on Prince Harry’s side of the pond.



This claim’s been made by royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe and during his most recent interview with Hello! Magazine he claimed, “Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest.”

“They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.”

Before concluding he added, “William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry's tell-all warts and all memoir that's gonna hit the shelves sometime next year. They have no control over the narrative.”