 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘anxious’ over erupting new rifts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly on edge, and worrying about a possible and impending rift that is allegedly brewing on Prince Harry’s side of the pond.

This claim’s been made by royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe and during his most recent interview with Hello! Magazine he claimed, “Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest.”

“They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.”

Before concluding he added, “William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry's tell-all warts and all memoir that's gonna hit the shelves sometime next year. They have no control over the narrative.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims he was being used against his daughter and Prince Harry

Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims he was being used against his daughter and Prince Harry

Hailey Baldwin addresses ‘Justin’s wife’ narrative: ‘Where’s the lie?’

Hailey Baldwin addresses ‘Justin’s wife’ narrative: ‘Where’s the lie?’
Prince Andrew awarded major grace to contest High Court decision over abuse case

Prince Andrew awarded major grace to contest High Court decision over abuse case
Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report
Prince Harry hailed for confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’

Prince Harry hailed for confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’
'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day
Spanish film director Mario Camus dies at 86

Spanish film director Mario Camus dies at 86
Queen Elizabeth ‘was always wary’ of Prince Charles’ mentor: report

Queen Elizabeth ‘was always wary’ of Prince Charles’ mentor: report
Queen Elizabeth faces ‘real dangers’ if crucial traditions are abandoned

Queen Elizabeth faces ‘real dangers’ if crucial traditions are abandoned
Dog walker Ryan Fischer weighs in on Lady Gaga’s help

Dog walker Ryan Fischer weighs in on Lady Gaga’s help
Billie Eilish explains why she hates the word ‘fan’

Billie Eilish explains why she hates the word ‘fan’
Billie Eilish weighs in on the growing lack of self-confidence

Billie Eilish weighs in on the growing lack of self-confidence

Latest

view all