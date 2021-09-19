PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening

Sunday Sep 19, 2021
PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, was stopped at the John F Kennedy Airport in New York Sunday for a second screening before he was allowed to enter the country.
According to a report in the Daily Jang, Afridi was stopped for a second screening despite his government passport bearing the visa stamp.
According to a report in Dawn, the PTI leader "was questioned for about an hour and was allowed to enter the country when the Pakistan consulate in New York confirmed his credentials."
However, Maliha Shahid, the Pakistan embassy in Washington's spokesperson, described the incident as a "normal" one, adding that the former minister of state was stopped at the airport for only a few minutes before he was allowed to enter.