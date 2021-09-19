PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening





PTI leader Shehryar Afridi gestures while he speaks at a press conference. Photo: File

Shehryar Afridi stopped at JFK airport for a "few minutes", says Pakistan embassy in Washington's spokesperson.

Afridi's govt passport bore the US stamp visa.

As per a report, Afridi was stopped for "about an hour" before he was allowed to enter the country.

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Com­mittee on Kashmir, was stopped at the John F Kennedy Airport in New York Sunday for a second screening before he was allowed to enter the country.

According to a report in the Daily Jang, Afridi was stopped for a second screening despite his government passport bearing the visa stamp.

According to a report in Dawn, the PTI leader "was questioned for about an hour and was allo­wed to enter the country when the Pakistan consulate in New York confirmed his credentials."

However, Maliha Shahid, the Pakistan embassy in Washington's spokesperson, described the incident as a "normal" one, adding that the former minister of state was stopped at the airport for only a few minutes before he was allowed to enter.