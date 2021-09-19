 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021


PTI leader Shehryar Afridi gestures while he speaks at a press conference. Photo: File
PTI leader Shehryar Afridi gestures while he speaks at a press conference. Photo: File
  • Shehryar Afridi stopped at JFK airport for a "few minutes", says Pakistan embassy in Washington's spokesperson. 
  • Afridi's govt passport bore the US stamp visa. 
  • As per a report, Afridi was stopped for "about an hour" before he was allowed to enter the country. 

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Com­mittee on Kashmir, was stopped at the John F Kennedy Airport in New York Sunday for a second screening before he was allowed to enter the country. 

According to a report in the Daily Jang, Afridi was stopped for a second screening despite his government passport bearing the visa stamp.

According to a report in Dawn, the PTI leader "was questioned for about an hour and was allo­wed to enter the country when the Pakistan consulate in New York confirmed his credentials."

However, Maliha Shahid, the Pakistan embassy in Washington's spokesperson, described the incident as a "normal" one, adding that the former minister of state was stopped at the airport for only a few minutes before he was allowed to enter. 

More From Pakistan:

Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrive in Pakistan

Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrive in Pakistan
Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for second consecutive day

Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for second consecutive day
Argentina intends to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan

Argentina intends to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan
KE will not collect KMC taxes at any cost, says Sindh governor

KE will not collect KMC taxes at any cost, says Sindh governor
Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan

Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan
Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD
Shahbaz personally spoke to Nawaz on show-cause notice to Javed Latif: sources

Shahbaz personally spoke to Nawaz on show-cause notice to Javed Latif: sources
IHC tells govt to draft land acquisition policy in public interest

IHC tells govt to draft land acquisition policy in public interest
Shahzad Akbar tests positive for coronavirus

Shahzad Akbar tests positive for coronavirus
PIA plane lands in Damascus after 22-year hiatus

PIA plane lands in Damascus after 22-year hiatus
Karachi traffic police slap fines worth Rs11.8 million in last 15 days

Karachi traffic police slap fines worth Rs11.8 million in last 15 days
Pakistan not responsible for Ashraf Ghani's failure: FO to EU

Pakistan not responsible for Ashraf Ghani's failure: FO to EU

Latest

view all