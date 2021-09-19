Case registered against unknown men for theft of electricity poles from Thatta-Sujawal bridge

A case has been registered against unknown men over the theft of electricity poles installed on the Thatta-Sujawal bridge.



According to the first information report (FIR), 35 poles have been stolen from the bridge, 32 poles have been cut down, while bulbs and valuable wires have been stolen from all the 80 poles installed.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the theft and instructed police to takeover security of the bridge. Moreover, the executive engineer (EXEN) of Mithi highways, besides the assistant engineer and sub-engineer have been suspended and a three-member committee formed to probe the matter.



It may be recalled that Geo News had recently reported on the theft of the electricity poles.

The Thatta-Sujawal Bridge was built by the Thar Coal Authority on the Indus River in 2017 at a cost of Rs2.70 billion and was inaugurated by the Sindh Chief Minister on January 27, 2017.



