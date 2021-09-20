PM Imran Khan’s UNGA address on Sept 24 will focus on Kashmir issue, Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the assembly’s high-level week.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session on September 24 in which he would focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and Kashmir issue.

This year's theme is "Building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations".

Ecplaining Islamabad’s policy regarding the session, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram said, "We will participate actively in the General Assembly session."

Noting that the world confronts multiple challenges - the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s devastating impact on the economies of developing countries and ever growing threat of frequent climate disasters, he said these threats coincide with rising tensions between the great powers, particularly the US and China, a new arms race and persisting and proliferating conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and other regions of the world.

"It is expected that the focus of the General Assembly's discussions will be on these global issues and on certain conflict situations," the Pakistan envoy said.



Akram said Pakistan’s policy statement, which will be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, is expected to convey Islamabad's views on the major global economic and political issues as well as on the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Throughout the session, he said, Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, such as that being propagated by India, as well as to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the assembly’s high-level week including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform, and a high level meeting on Energy.

The foreign minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, meet the UNSG, address think tanks and meet members of the Pakistani community and businessmen in New York besides the Pakistani and international media.

UNGA session

Afghanistan, climate change and the coronavirus crises will dominate discussions at the UN General Assembly's hybrid high-level debate starting Tuesday.

Despite US requests that member states send pre-recorded messages to curb the spread of the coronavirus, 83 heads of state, 43 prime ministers, three deputy prime ministers and 23 foreign ministers are scheduled to address the General Assembly in person.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak on September 25, a day after he participates in the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC hosted by President Biden on September 24.