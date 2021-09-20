WhatsApp removes Messenger Rooms shortcut

A representational image. Photo: File

WhatsApp has decided to remove the Messenger Rooms shortcut option which allowed users to create Messenger Rooms where up to 50 people could join a group for a video call on Facebook.

As per a scoop on WABetainfo.com, WhatsApp has finally decided to remove the shortcut from the chat share sheet and calls section on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WABetainfo.com was not sure whether WhatsApp has removed the option only to replace it with some modifications or whether it has removed it for good.

The website offers to investigate the matter and inform users of the latest developments.

WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users

A couple of days earlier, WhatsApp had announced it is rolling out a new update which will make it a very easy task to make stickers on WhatsApp on mobile devices as there are several apps available to help you convert your images from the gallery into small stickers.

WhatsApp is working to make the process even sleeker by developing a solution for the desktop version.

WhatsApp will roll out the new version up to 2.2137.3 for the desktop client as announced via WABetaInfo.

The new update for the desktop WhatsApp users will make things easy for them — easier than on mobile phones.

When this functionality is made available by WhatsApp, a new sticker icon will appear next to the caption bar. The image will be provided as a sticker if you choose it.

The feature is still under construction, according to the WABetaInfo website. With a single click of this tool, the complete cutting and transmitting process is removed and the file is converted to the ideal size sticker.

After the update is available, the user will be spared the botheration of using a third-party app. The feature will also be rolled out for mobile phone users but it will take a little more time.