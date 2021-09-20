 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child
Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

British Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl, the Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the royal family.

It tweeted, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”

The statement reads: “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care”.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf”.


More From Entertainment:

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot
Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert
Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’

Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’
Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Jennifer Aniston reveals her best-kept self-care secrets

Jennifer Aniston reveals her best-kept self-care secrets
Jennifer Aniston looks back at her rebellious teenage phase: ‘I was so young and dumb’

Jennifer Aniston looks back at her rebellious teenage phase: ‘I was so young and dumb’

Prince Andrew may finally step out in public to see Beatrice amid sexual assault case

Prince Andrew may finally step out in public to see Beatrice amid sexual assault case
Meghan and Harry, 'The Crown' roasted during Emmys opening monologue

Meghan and Harry, 'The Crown' roasted during Emmys opening monologue
Kate Winslet delivers impassioned speech after winning coveted Emmy honour

Kate Winslet delivers impassioned speech after winning coveted Emmy honour

From Jason Sudeikis to Olivia Colman: Key winners at the 2021 Emmy Awards

From Jason Sudeikis to Olivia Colman: Key winners at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Latest

view all