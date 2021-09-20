Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

British Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl, the Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.



The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the royal family.

It tweeted, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”

The statement reads: “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care”.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf”.



