London mayor thanks ‘living legend’ Rahat Fateh Ali as he sells out Wembley Arena

London Mayor Sadiq Khan acknowledges Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at Wembley Arena.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has said that Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a "living legend" as he brings together four generations of South Asians who love Urdu music and poetry.

Sadiq thanked Rahat for selling out the vast Wembley Arena soon after the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown and for bringing together Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Pakistanis, and Indians together in their shared love for popular Urdu music and poetry.

The London mayor took to the stage halfway through the powerful performance by the singer and his band including Gumby on drums, Rashid Ali Khan on Saxophone, Mohsin Raza Shah on the lead guitars and Rahat’s younger brother Wajahat Ali Khan on the supporting vocals.

Rahat's “legacy” tour will last over 10 days from London, Birmingham, and Manchester to Leicester.

Speaking to Geo News, Sadiq Khan said that the sold-out show was proof that Rahat Fateh Ali has “helped us to show that London is open".

It’s lovely to see Rahat bhai back in London. We missed live music for over 18 months. Rahat Fateh Ali is not only Pakistan’s star but he’s a mega-star around the world. The Wembley Arena was sold out today to see the living legend and the response we have seen was amazing," he said.



Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performing at Wembley Arena.

Rahat performed for three hours with one break. Thousands of Indians and Pakistanis sang each and every song along with him. Meanwhile, hundreds danced on the floor area and kept asking for more from Rahat whose last performance at the same sold-out venue was just before London went into lockdown.



Rahat’s manager told Geo News that thousands of fans came to the venue to appreciate the artiste more than ever before because the lockdown has taught us to appreciate things more and to value those things which bring peace, joy, and entertainment.

“He’s a unifying force. I am thankful to the Mayor of London for coming to Wembley Arena to support Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ali Khan and dignitaries from India and Pakistan graced the occasions and I am thankful to all of them. This means a lot to me as this was our 10th anniversary and meant a lot to us all.”

Speaking to Geo News after his performance, Rahat said he loved London’s audience.

He said: “I am so happy to perform in London. This was after two years of separation. Pakistanis, Indians, and Bangladeshis have come together for my show just because of one thing: positivity. I have positivity inside me and it’s the positivity that generates love.”