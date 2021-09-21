Kaley Cuoco solely 'focusing on herself' amid divorce with Karl Cook

The actress 'is in great spirits' despite her separation and is in no rush to start dating again

Kaley Cuoco is taking the time to work on herself after filing for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook.



The actress 'is in great spirits' despite her separation, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

According to the source, Cuoco is in no rush to get back to dating after filing for divorce.

"She’s been in really great spirits lately. She certainly doesn’t come off as someone who just separated from her husband.

"She really wants to take this time to focus on herself and focus on her upcoming roles. She remains positive and optimistic about the future," the insider added.

Cuoco reportedly laughed it off after being asked out on a date. The actress has as per the Us Weekly source, maintained that "now's not the time" stand when it comes to dating.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage.