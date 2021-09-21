 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

VIDEO: Two groups of people brawl in Karachi's Nazimabad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

A video has recently gone viral on social media in which a few residents could be seen fighting at a tea stall, Geo News reported Tuesday.

In the video, two groups — staffers at a tea stalll and residents of the area — can be seen beating each other with chairs and tables in Nazimabad No 1.

According to police, the quarrel started over the presence of a cabin placed in front of the building. 

However, police said the conflict between the two groups was resolved by a few people from the area.


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran to meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad tomorrow to boost players’ morale

PM Imran to meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad tomorrow to boost players’ morale
Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation
Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram

Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram
Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir Jaffer's parents till tomorrow

Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir Jaffer's parents till tomorrow
Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards

Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards
Linking development studies with practice

Linking development studies with practice
PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions

PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions
Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment

Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment
Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan

Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan
Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months
FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets

FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets
NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman

NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman

Latest

view all