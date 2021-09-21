VIDEO: Two groups of people brawl in Karachi's Nazimabad

A video has recently gone viral on social media in which a few residents could be seen fighting at a tea stall, Geo News reported Tuesday.

In the video, two groups — staffers at a tea stalll and residents of the area — can be seen beating each other with chairs and tables in Nazimabad No 1.

According to police, the quarrel started over the presence of a cabin placed in front of the building.

However, police said the conflict between the two groups was resolved by a few people from the area.



