Karachi University postpones BA, BSC exams on Sept 22

Picture showing the Silver Jubilee Gate of the University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi (KU) has postponed the examinations that were scheduled to take place on September 22, the varsity's spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The exams have been cancelled after the Sindh government had announced a public holiday on the day to mark the urs of saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

"Sindh Govt has announced holiday on 22-09-2021 on account of Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai [as a result] the B.Sc./B.A. Part-II, B.A. (Law)1st year, LL.B. Part-I and B.A.L.L.B (Hon's) 3rd year paper scheduled on Wednesday 22-09-2021 have been postponed," a notification from the varsity said.

The papers will be held as follows:



