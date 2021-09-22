Monsoon system enters Sindh, likely to influence weather from today

Dark clouds hover above the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. Photo: File

Karachi expected to receive light rain today, says Met Department.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Jamshoro are expected to receive rain from September 23-25.

Hot weather has prevailed in Karachi for the most part since last week.

KARACHI: A monsoon system has entered Sindh that is likely to cause rain in several parts of the province, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday.

The monsoon winds will affect the weather in Sindh today, said the Met Department, adding that Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy today and receive light rain.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature forecast in Karachi was between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Weather, for the most part, has remained hot and dry in the metropolis over the past week or so.