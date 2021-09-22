Monsoon system enters Sindh, likely to influence weather from today

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021
KARACHI: A monsoon system has entered Sindh that is likely to cause rain in several parts of the province, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday.
The monsoon winds will affect the weather in Sindh today, said the Met Department, adding that Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy today and receive light rain.
Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Jamshoro are expected to receive rain from September 23-25.
On Tuesday, the maximum temperature forecast in Karachi was between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Weather, for the most part, has remained hot and dry in the metropolis over the past week or so.