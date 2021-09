BTS open UN general debate with special performance, speech

Korean boy band BTS is making a mark in the United Nations general debate.

The seven-member group opened the debate on Monday night with a pre-recorded performance.

The group frontman RM, also highlighted the younger generation's strength against the pandemic. The band also spoke on the importance of sustainable development.



BTS attendance comes after South Korea's president Moon Jae-In appointed the group a Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture.