Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal to visit Paris next month

Anne, Princess Royal, is due to visit Paris on October 3 and 4 in what a British journalist said in a first royal visit abroad for a while.



The daughter of Queen Elizabeth, would meet senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Games as a member of the International Olympic Committee,Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Princess Royal would also meet those involved in the Rugby World Cup France 2023.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO, she would speak to several of the recent laureates and prize winners of the UNESCO-L’Oréal Women in Science Programme"

