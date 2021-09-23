Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Piers Morgan shared how he still seems to be suffering from the COVID symptoms long after recovering

Infamous British media personality Piers Morgan is detailing the numerous long-haul COVID-19 effects he is still experiencing, even weeks after his full recovery.

"Has anyone had long covid symptoms of fatigue & loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered - if so, what did you do that helped get over it? It's getting very irritating.." he wrote.

The broadcaster did receive a hopeful response from a fan who wrote: "I did… Jan caught covid, was off my feet Feb and March but just slowly got out and about, fresh air and pushed a bit more each day. I’m running the @LondonMarathon week on Sunday so something worked!"



The former host of Good Morning Britain caught COVID back in July after he visited the Euro 2020 final.