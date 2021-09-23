 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Infamous British media personality Piers Morgan is detailing the numerous long-haul COVID-19 effects he is still experiencing, even weeks after his full recovery.  

Morgan shared in a tweet, how he still seems to be suffering from the COVID symptoms long after recovering.

"Has anyone had long covid symptoms of fatigue & loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered - if so, what did you do that helped get over it? It's getting very irritating.." he wrote.

The broadcaster did receive a hopeful response from a fan who wrote: "I did… Jan caught covid, was off my feet Feb and March but just slowly got out and about, fresh air and pushed a bit more each day. I’m running the @LondonMarathon week on Sunday so something worked!"

The former host of Good Morning Britain caught COVID back in July after he visited the Euro 2020 final. 

