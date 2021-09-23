 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals

The singer's attorney has come forth revealing whether she will get a prenup signed before marriage

Britney Spears' lawyers called on her father, Jamie Spears, to end controversial conservatorship, so that she could tie the knot to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. 

The singer's attorney has now come forth revealing whether she will get a prenup signed before getting marriage.

Citing Spears' recent engagement, the lawyer said she does plan to get a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets.

"To all the reasons why immediate suspension always has been required, we now can add another essential one: as has been publicly reported, Ms. Spears recently became engaged," state the court papers, obtained by E! News. 

"With Ms. Spears' consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement."

The filing continues, "The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established in the record, given that Ms. Spears' s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears's continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears's best interests."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement last week after five years of dating.

