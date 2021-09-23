 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Nicki Minaj’s husband's rape victim speaks out for first time on TV

The rape victim of Nicki Minaj’s husband is "tired of being afraid” and spoke up for the first time on television.

In an appearance on The Real, Jennifer Hough spoke about the ordeal and spoke about the crippling fear she felt after Kenneth Petty married Nicki.

"He did something a long time ago and he had consequences that he was supposed to stick with. What they did to me and my family wasn't OK," she said. 

"It wasn't right and it doesn't matter how much money you have. It doesn't matter what your status is, you can't intimidate people to make things go better for you. And that's what they did."

Speaking about how Nicki reacted to her allegation, Jennifer said that the rapper had called her and later harassed her by sending people at her doorstep to negotiate a fee for her story. 

"She called me and she said that she got word that I was willing to help them out in a situation," Hough said of a call she received in March 2020.

"I didn't understand what she was referring to. She offered to fly me and my family to LA. I turned it down. And I told her, woman to woman, this really happened. And I hadn't spoken to her since.

"Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me, in regards to helping her, helping them in this situation. And then the threats that I received because I kept saying no to every offer, to every suggestion,

"The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 dollars on my lap. And I still kept saying no."

