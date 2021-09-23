 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Web Desk

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about the royal family by a US senator.

"On your question about the royal family, I get a free pass on that one, I have a total get out of jail free card as Prime Minister, I never say anything about the royal family," the journalist quoted the PM as saying.

He tweeted "It's not clear what the question was."

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed the world to "grow up" and tackle climate change during his annual United Nations address to world leaders on Wednesday and contradicted Muppets character Kermit the Frog by saying: "It is easy to be green."

