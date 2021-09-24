Nadra's online services will remain suspended on Saturday

File photo of a Nadra Centre in Karachi.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced it is conducting an upgradation of its infrastructure on Saturday and Sunday.



The authority informed the citizens that the online Nadra services will remain suspended for ten hours starting from late Saturday.

The Nadra will carry out the activity from 2200 hours PST on 25 September 2021 (Saturday) to 0800 hours PST on 26 September 2021 (Sunday), according to the announcement made on social media platforms.

"During this period clients/customers may experience denial of service. NADRA centres operating on 24/7 basis shall also be closed during this time. Inconvenience is regretted," said the Nadra statement.

"All operational Nadra facilities, including Pak-ID portal, issuance of the national identity cards, the Covid certificates via NIMS portal and 24/7 mega centres services, will remain suspended owing to the upgradation of the system."

