Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip slammed as they arrive in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in New York City to grace the Saturday's Global Citizen Live concert.

Harry and Meghan, who are living in Montecito with their kids after quitting royal jobs, arrived in NYC on Wednesday for a short visit.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in NYC for their first in-person engagements since they welcomed their daughter Lili in June.

Meghan and Harry would attend the charity concert Global Citizen Live on Saturday, at which the couple will promote vaccine equity, according reports.

But some of British tabloids have reportedly taken issue with their trip and began to criticize the couple for having cocktails on Wednesday night, and for not bringing Archie and Lili with them to New York.



A media outlet also questioned the Duchess's outerwear for her visit to One World and slammed how much jewelry she was wearing during her visit to the observatory.

Harry and Meghan trip's coverage is different from the way many of the same outlets wrote about Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2014 trip to New York City.