 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip slammed as they arrive in New York

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles trip slammed as they arrive in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in New York City to grace the Saturday's Global Citizen Live concert.

Harry and Meghan, who are living in Montecito with their kids after quitting royal jobs, arrived in NYC on Wednesday for a short visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in NYC for their first in-person engagements since they welcomed their daughter Lili in June.

Meghan and Harry would attend the charity concert Global Citizen Live on Saturday, at which the couple will promote vaccine equity, according reports.

But some of British tabloids have reportedly taken issue with their trip and began to criticize the couple for having cocktails on Wednesday night, and for not bringing Archie and Lili with them to New York.

A media outlet also questioned the Duchess's outerwear for her visit to One World and slammed how much jewelry she was wearing during her visit to the observatory.

Harry and Meghan trip's coverage is different from the way many of the same outlets wrote about Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2014 trip to New York City.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham becomes new target of Piers Morgan's controversy

Victoria Beckham becomes new target of Piers Morgan's controversy
Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment

Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute resolved

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute resolved
Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot
Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial
Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report
Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report

Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project
Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute

Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute
Amber Heard enjoys reading Pablo Neruda book as Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture

Amber Heard enjoys reading Pablo Neruda book as Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture

Latest

view all