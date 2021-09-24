Adele, Rich Paul are head over heels in love with each other, says insider

Source says the couple is 'inseparable' and getting more serious with time

Adele made her relationship with Rich Paul Instagram-official recently, subtly confirming romance.



According to an insider, the couple is 'inseparable' and getting more serious with time.

“Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months,” the source said.

“They have both met each other’s kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them. They both stay at each other’s places in LA, and are pretty much inseparable," they added.

Rich has three children from previous relationships, while Adele shares eight-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The relationship has been amazing for Adele, the source continued: “She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now. She is all about having fun and being in good company and Rich definitely provides that.”

Rumours started circulating online that Adele is dating Rich Paul, after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki.