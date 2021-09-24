 
Rawalpindi: Four policemen chargesheeted for enjoying food without paying

By
APP

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Man-eating a chickpea and ostrich meat curry with naan. Photo: Reuters
  • Four policemen in Rawalpindi take food from a poor stallholder without paying him.
  • A video of the incident goes viral after which CPO Rawalpindi takes action.
  • Says "Rawalpindi Police believes in self-accountability and abuse of power would not be tolerated".

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, on Friday charge-sheeted four policemen for taking away food from a poor stallholder without paying for it.

The CPO came to know of the incident Thursday night when a video clip was circulated on social media. After watching the video, he immediately visited the stallholder in the New Town Police Station limits and paid for the food taken by the policemen.

The CPO also apologised to the stallholder for their act.

The four policemen — ASI Zahid, constable Usman Raza, Arshad, and Sajjad Shah — have been sent to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

CPO Younas said that Rawalpindi Police believes in self-accountability and abuse of power would not be tolerated.

