Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for treating their NY trip like a 'royal tour'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing strong backlash for allegedly treating their New York trip - which includes speaking at the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park on Saturday - like a 'royal tour'.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would also visit One World Trade Centre during their stay in the city. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul are also joining them at the skyscraper's observatory.

Posting in view of their 11,000 followers, a Twitter user @UKRoyalTea, wrote: "I don’t know what’s more embarrassing, the Sussexes treating a visit to NYC like it’s a royal tour, or the Mayor and Governor treating it like it is."



The second one, @loveforcambridg, agreed and said: "Yes exactly! It's just wrong for them to do that because they aren't working for the Firm anymore and aren't neutral at all and to be with that man while using the titles! It's a big mistake."

While the third user, @home_nextdoor, added: "There needs to be a clear separation from the monarchy and royal duties to 'private citizens'. Why are their titles used to sound like a visit is a royal tour??!!"



One more, @Royal_Watcher_, wrote: "I’m utterly more embarrassed for the Governor and Mayor. With all that’s going on in NYC right now (I live here), THIS is what they’re doing?! @NYCMayor @GovKathyHochul A press event for two non working royals?!?! You have more important things to be doing!!! Good grief."

Harry and Meghan's New York trip is their first official joint appearance since taking parental leave following the birth of their daughter Lili in June.